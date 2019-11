LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a Golden Knights fan who was at the shutout 6 – 0 game against the Calgary Flames Sunday night, you’re not getting free doughnuts this morning.

Krispy Kreme offers fans with a game ticket a free dozen of doughnuts when there is a shutout game.

Krispy Kreme is closed until 4 p.m. Here is what is posted at the shops.