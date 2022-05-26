LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s known as Mr. Las Vegas for a reason. Wayne Newton started performing in Las Vegas when he was just 15-years-old.

He first came here with his brother before he went solo and says it hasn’t always been easy but his love for the town kept him going.

“The people in this town took us in as kids, made sure we didn’t get in trouble,” Newton told 8 News Now. (We) didn’t go down the wrong path. Didn’t go to any of Frank Sinatra’s parties. When I opened the Flamingo myself as a headliner, there were bets up and down the strip. In those days there were only seven hotels on the strip. They had a little bet when I was going about how fast I was going to die. The show, not me ending up in Lake Mead. Not only did the show succeed, we set all kinds of records for that time of year in Las Vegas.”