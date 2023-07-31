LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in the workplace are solidifying their roles in their current workplace or looking for new opportunities by upskilling.

Valerie Grannemann-Barber, 38, used to work with terminal children with special needs. She describes the career as rewarding, but more than a decade later, Grannemann-Barber decided to make the switch to data analytics in the healthcare field.

“Right now, I’m doing an apprenticeship at a cyber security office,” said Grannemann-Barber.

Grannemann-Barber’s career path is an example of upskilling, said Juanita Soranno, vice president of Global Social Impact and Innovation at edX.

“Upskilling is taking the skills you have and honing them or adding to your skill,” Soranno said. “We’ve seen that people are trying to identify where their gaps are and where they can create additional value for themselves and for the companies that they work for.”

She says tens of thousands worldwide are upskilling through edX, described as an online school with more than 400 courses and partnered with hundreds of universities globally.

Grannemann-Barber took her statistics class at a local community college that partners with the platform. The field seeing the most significant surge is artificial intelligence, officials say.

After upskilling, Grannemann-Barber says she is equipped with a wide variety of skills that can be used for almost any company.

“The data analytics course provided several different types of coding and visualizations,” Grannemann-Barber said. “I can present this to a company to give them a better idea of what’s going on in their data.”

EdX has recently launched try-it courses to teach foundational skills in data science and coding and allow people to explore the subject to see if it’s the right fit. Soranno said the option is excellent for individuals who work during the day and have a family, enabling them to take the courses on their time.