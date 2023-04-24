LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas skyline has a new addition as the MSG Sphere is near completion with portions of it being lit up for testing. The construction of the ambitious entertainment venue began in 2019 and costs have ballooned to $2 billion.

When complete, the MSG Sphere will be the largest spherical structure in the world at 336 feet tall and 516 feet wide. Inside the sphere will be home to concerts and shows utilizing a 160,000 wraparound LED display and 164,000 speakers along with 4D capabilities that will surround the audience in their seats.

The venue can hold up to 20,000 people and outside the venue is a 580,000 LED display that will light up the night sky.

The Sphere is looking to hire 3,000 employees before it opens in the fall with a production called “Postcard from Earth” and its first major concert from Irish rock band U2.

This will be U2’s first performance in Las Vegas in more than four years. The band performed in Las Vegas several times before even shooting their music video “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” on Fremont Street in 1987.

