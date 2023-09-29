LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday marks the opening night for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere and those attending the concert are making their game plan on how to get to the venue.

Sphere is located at 255 Sands Avenue and is 366 feet tall and spans 516 feet across — the largest spherical structure in the world.

According to Sphere’s website, attendees who choose to use rideshare can be picked up and dropped off on Koval Lane and Sands Avenue. Security on-site said those taking Uber or Lyft will be able to hail their ride from within the Wynn Employee garage, and then take the pedestrian bridge to the door. Staff will be on-site to direct traffic on event days.

Whether by car, monorail, rideshare, or on foot, the trek to the Sphere is customizable.

Garry and Emily Wilmeth plan to walk over from the MGM Grand and cut through on the Venetian pedestrian bridge, which leads right to the venue, and connects to the rideshare pickup spot. The high school sweethearts, who have been together for 35 years, traveled from Ventura, California, and have tickets for both opening weekend nights and again in December.

“Our wedding song is ‘All I Want is You,'” Emily said, a tear coming to her eyes.

The Wilmeths aren’t the only ones making the venture by foot. Vincent and Jennifer Peters loaded up on merchandise Friday afternoon and said they planned to walk from Harrah’s casino.

For those taking the monorail, the stop at Harrah’s is the best bet at just $6 one way. It is a little less than a mile away, averaging a 20-minute walk.

For those planning to drive, the Sphere is offering opening weekend parking for $70 at the Howard Hughes lots off Manhattan Street. For other events, the Sphere’s website takes you to Ticketmaster to buy parking where prices then range from $40 to $100 and $125 for valet.

Attendees can also park at nearby casinos and pay their rates. Visitor self-parking at the Venetian ranges from $15 to $23 depending on the day. Locals get three hours free. The first four hours are free at the Wynn and Encore and then it is $20 for the day.

Wristband-wearing buddies James Copeland and Chris Combs, like many others, traveled far and wide to see the band and be the first inside.

“You don’t realize how big it is until you get right up on it,” Combs said. “It is impressive.”

More parking options will available once the Formula One race on the Las Vegas Strip is over.

The Sphere is a no-bag facility and only small bags are allowed. It is also a no-cash venue.