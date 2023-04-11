LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans of Bravo programming in Las Vegas have reason to rejoice, a convention dedicated to the network’s lineup is coming to the city in 2023.

Announced Tuesday, BravoCon 2023 “brings Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together from around the world for a weekend of epic events.” Bravo is a channel focusing on reality television and features the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, and Project Runway.

BravoCon, described as a celebration of all things Bravo, features personalities from the channel’s various shows, interactive experiences, live performances, and panels promising inside information on all the Bravo programming.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone with NBCUniversal. “You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Host and executive producer of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Andy Cohen said “Bravoholics” have hit the jackpot with the convention heading to Las Vegas in 2023.

“What happens at BravoCon, stays at BravoCon,” said Cohen. “It really is all happening.”

Tickets are not available for BravoCon yet, but stay with 8newsnow.com for on-sale dates when available.