What if California faces a disaster during the pandemic?

In this photo taken Friday, April 10, 2020, Sgt. Alejandra Cabos, right, puts on a face a make before entering the California National Guard Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Officials are recommending that evacuation shelters follow many of the procedures being used at the National Guard Headquarters if they must be activated during the coronavirus outbreak. Those entering wear face masks, have their temperatures taken and answer various health questions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has evacuation plans for earthquakes, floods, mudslides and, of course, wildfires. But officials are now trying to figure what to do if one of those disasters occurs as the state is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, when everyone is being urged to stay home.

The state says local authorities bear the ultimate responsibility. But associations representing local officials referred questions back to the state.

The state’s firefighting agency will urge residents to continue social distancing and frequent hand-washing as best they can if they must evacuate. And the American Red Cross is changing its procedures for evacuation centers.