‘What I did was a scary thing,’ 77-year-old man tells Henderson police after wife shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robert Paige, 77, was quiet as Henderson police read him his rights after they arrested him and took him in on an open murder charge.

His wife, Clifton Gene Paige, 78, was dead on the floor in the upstairs master bedroom of their home, where she had been shot in the head just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

When his responses stopped, a detective asked Robert Paige if he needed medical attention.

Then he said, “What I did was a scary thing,” according to an arrest report.

Robert Paige had earlier told Henderson police dispatchers that he was released Thursday or Friday from North Vista Mental Hospital, and that he believed his wife was cheating on him.

According to the arrest report, “Robert advised that he shot Clifton in the head and that she was deceased and upstairs in the master bedroom. Robert stated that he closed his eyes and kept pulling the trigger.” His account came as he spoke to dispatchers as Henderson police went to the scene.

When officers arrived, he came out the front door of the home near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway as police announced their arrival. Paige was taken into custody.

Officers found his wife lying on her back on the floor to the left of the bed. She was wearing a red shirt and pajama pants, according to police. A whit pillow was resting across the top part of her head and blood was observed on her face.