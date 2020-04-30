What face mask is best to wear in public? We asked a local doctor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As stores and airline companies announce face mask requirements in public places, 8 News Now spoke with a local doctor to break down the best protective measures to take.

“Being out in public and wearing a mask now,” HCA CareNow Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Lamont Tyler, D.O. told 8 News Now. “It’s going to be a key priority.”

Since precautions continue to change locally and across the country, Dr. Tyler shared tips for the public Wednesday.

“Until you have a vaccine response or a preventative measure,” Dr. Tyler said of face masks. “I can’t see that these measures are going away.”

When buying a mask, he said a multi-layer, washable cloth option is best.

“Based on what the CDC is recommending right now,” Dr. Tyler explained. “The cloth masks are what people should be wearing.”

He said it’s also imperative to have a proper, snug fit.

“Sometimes we are touching our face quite a bit and trying to adjust the mask,” he said. “But that is really where the risk is for infection.”

“It’s really just having something that is going to cover their face,” Dr. Tyler added. “Cover their mouth.”

Then, when it is safe to remove the mask, he added that it’s important to sanitize and take careful, specific steps.

While this process can be uncomfortable, Dr. Tyler stressed the necessity of wearing masks to slow the virus spread and keep everyone safe.

“We are not just protecting ourselves from getting the virus,” Dr. Tyler concluded. “But also protecting others if they are around.”

It’s also important to stress that N95 masks should be reserved for medical professionals, as they are in short supply and need to be specifically fitted to someone’s face.

Dr. Tyler warned that children under 2 years old and those who have trouble breathing should not wear face coverings.