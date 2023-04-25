8newsnow.com presents What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl, a special broadcast answering the Las Vegas valley community’s questions about fentanyl in southern Nevada. The special is hosted by 8 News Now anchors Brian Loftus and Denise Valdez on Saturday, April 29, at 8:00 p.m.

Brian Loftus

8 News Now Anchor Denise Valdez

8 News Now Anchor

What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl will examine this epidemic from a local perspective and focus on how this crisis impacts our schools, families, law enforcement and healthcare systems. Our expert panel will answer your questions about how fentanyl affects the human brain, signs of substance use disorder and what recovery options are available in our state. Community leaders and professionals addressing this deadly epidemic will share their experience and discuss ways to stop this growing crisis.

Dr. Mark Kahn

Dean, Kirk Kerkorian School of

Medicine at UNLV Dr. Lisa Durette

Assistant Professor, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, UNLV; Founding Director, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Kevin M. Adams

Assistant Special Agent in Charge

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Las Vegas District Office Holly Weever

President/Founder, “Second Chance 5K” Guiseppe Mandell

Peer Recovery Support Specialist

There is No Hero in Heroin Jennifer Reid

Peer Recovery Support Specialist/Tutor, There is No Hero in Heroin James Wahlberg

Executive Director, The Mark Wahlberg

Youth Foundation; Activist, Filmmaker

and Author of “The Big Hustle” Cristina Perkins

Mother & Advocate; Her 17-year-old son died from Fentanyl Nevadisa Williams &

Angel Cardens

Teens in recovery at TINHIH

The special broadcast will be followed by a live discussion on the 8 News Now Facebook page.

Learn more at: DrugFreeIsUpToMe.org