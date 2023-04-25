8newsnow.com presents What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl, a special broadcast answering the Las Vegas valley community’s questions about fentanyl in southern Nevada. The special is hosted by 8 News Now anchors Brian Loftus and Denise Valdez on Saturday, April 29, at 8:00 p.m.
Brian Loftus
8 News Now Anchor
Denise Valdez
8 News Now Anchor
What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl will examine this epidemic from a local perspective and focus on how this crisis impacts our schools, families, law enforcement and healthcare systems. Our expert panel will answer your questions about how fentanyl affects the human brain, signs of substance use disorder and what recovery options are available in our state. Community leaders and professionals addressing this deadly epidemic will share their experience and discuss ways to stop this growing crisis.
|Dr. Mark Kahn
Dean, Kirk Kerkorian School of
Medicine at UNLV
|Dr. Lisa Durette
Assistant Professor, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, UNLV; Founding Director, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship
|Kevin M. Adams
Assistant Special Agent in Charge
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Las Vegas District Office
|Holly Weever
President/Founder, “Second Chance 5K”
|Guiseppe Mandell
Peer Recovery Support Specialist
There is No Hero in Heroin
|Jennifer Reid
Peer Recovery Support Specialist/Tutor, There is No Hero in Heroin
|James Wahlberg
Executive Director, The Mark Wahlberg
Youth Foundation; Activist, Filmmaker
and Author of “The Big Hustle”
|Cristina Perkins
Mother & Advocate; Her 17-year-old son died from Fentanyl
|Nevadisa Williams &
Angel Cardens
Teens in recovery at TINHIH
The special broadcast will be followed by a live discussion on the 8 News Now Facebook page.
Learn more at: DrugFreeIsUpToMe.org