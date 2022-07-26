LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Locals and tourists have shown concern about Lake Las Vegas and its diminishing water levels.

Many businesses in the area of The Village at Lake Las Vegas already struggle to stay open.

Tourists Shemeka Bogan and Rebecca Bennett said a trendy eatery near Lake Las Vegas caught their eye on social media while they visit.

“It’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous, it’s everything that it looked like online, but being here in The Village, we were shocked at how dead it was,” Bogan said.

Only a handful of businesses were open in The Village on Tuesday, while a few beat the heat with some water sports.

The 8 News Now I-Team had reported that Lake Las Vegas is not currently being filled with additional water after intake pipe No. 1 has been unable to draw water. Currently, Lake Mead is at 1,040 feet, and the pipe Lake Las Vegas was receiving water from dropped to 1,050 feet.

“This is a beautiful place to come visit, and if there’s no lake, what else can Vegas offer?” said local resident Erika Ocampo.

Raintree Investment Corporation, the company developing Lake Las Vegas, builds hotels, restaurants, a golf course, and luxury homes. A spokesperson told 8 News Now that infrastructure has been put on pause for the lake to continue receiving water from the City of Henderson, but paperwork still needs to be finalized.

It’s a grim reality that tourists hope will change with social media promotions for the area.

Lake Las Vegas is about a 30-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip.