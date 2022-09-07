LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision.

John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road just after 8 p.m.

While Boyd was trying to turn left onto southbound Walnut, a Metro officer was in the far right lane of eastbound Lake Mead trying to turn right onto southbound Walnut, and Boyd’s pickup truck crashed into the officer’s motorcycle, an arrest report said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote, including a dislocated hip and broken foot. He risked “possibly losing his left foot if not repaired,” police wrote in the report.

When being interviewed after the crash, Boyd told police that he had consumed two to three 24-ounce bottles of Miller High Life beer, they said. An officer also noted that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, mumbled speech, and an unsteady gait, according to the report.

A witness at the scene told police they saw Boyd get out of the pickup after the crash with his hands on his head and say “What did I do,” the report said.

Boyd was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, and failing to yield at a traffic light.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.