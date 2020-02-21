WGU Nevada hosts first-ever ‘High Tech on the High Roller’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students exploring technology fields will be given valuable insight into their future careers.

WGU Nevada, Southern Nevada IT professionals, and Community Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly will host ‘High Tech on the High Roller’ Tuesday, Feb. 25. The event is slated for 10:45 a.m. at The LINQ.

The event looks to connect students with information technology professionals so they can ask questions about the vast field of tech.

Students are chosen from the JAG Nevada program at Western High School and a STEM program at Kenny Guinn Middle School.

