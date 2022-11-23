LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers made their way through Harry Reid International Airport this week to reunite with loved ones.

8 News Now’s photojournalist Henry Takai caught up with several local families gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving holiday reunion at Harry Reid Airport (KLAS)

“We’ve got about 22 people for Thanksgiving this year,” Wayne Falk of Las Vegas, told 8 News Now. “It’s my brother’s birthday, and Thanksgiving so we’ve got all of our family coming out. There’s nothing more important than family.”

Tad Tenney and his family came together at Harry Reid airport to celebrate the homecoming of his daughter, whom they hadn’t seen in two years.

“My daughter is coming home from her Mormon mission, after two years in Argentina,” Tad Tenney said. “The timing was just lucky, the day before Thanksgiving so we’ve got a lot to be thankful for today. We actually have my whole family here for the first time in a few years,” Tenney expressed. “I’ve got six kids and so we are all here to meet her as she comes off the plane.”

Taylor Tenney described the importance of family in her life and what it was like to finally reunite after serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This last year I spent teaching people how important the family is, how important it is to be able to have the closeness, to have this support,” Taylor said. “Now I get to come and spend this with my family and they’re the most important people to me.”

Taylor said she is looking forward to making dinner with her family and watching sports.