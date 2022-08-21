LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.

While that threshold remains untouched, the Las Vegas Valley recently has experienced some welcomed relief with this year’s monsoon being the wettest in 10 years, according to 8 News Now meteorologist Tedd Florendo.