Wet’n’Wild to begin ‘dive-in movie’ series Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is giving families another reason to get outdoors this summer with its “dive-in movie” series.

Every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, the local water park will be showing a variety of movies while guests float in the Redrock Bay wave pool to watch the flicks.

Dive-In Movies Series:

July 17 – “The Lego Movie: The Second Part” (PG)

July 18 – “Aladdin” (PG)

July 24 – Christmas in July: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG)

July 25 – Christmas in July: “Elf” (PG)

July 31 – “The Meg (PG-13)

Aug. 1 – “The Little Mermaid” (G)

Aug. 8 – “COCO” (PG)

The water park recommends bringing towels and blankets for open seating. Movies will start at 8 p.m.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas plans to remain open through the end of September. It is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road. For ticket information, click HERE.