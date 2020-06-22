Wet’n’Wild reopens Monday as temperatures hit the triple digits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With temperatures in the triple digits this week, people may be looking for a some cool relief.

Water parks across the Las Vegas valley are reopening. Wet’n’Wild reopens Monday in the southwest part of the valley.

The water park says several measures have been put in place to ensure safety for guests.

There will be temperature checks for all guests and employees upon entry. Employees or guests with temperatures above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted entry.

Face masks and gloves will be worn by all applicable employees.

Attendance capacity is reduced to 50% to encourage social distancing.

Six-feet social distancing markers in all applicable areas; ticketing windows, park entry, ride queue lines, restaurant queue lines, etc.

Rides with tubes that accommodate more than one person will be loaded with only people from the same family group.

All sunscreen, soap and sanitizer dispensers changed to touch-less models.

Touchless sanitizer dispensers placed at the beginning and end of each ride as well as throughout the park in key areas.

Sanitation crews with designated routes and routines to ensure all high guest contact points are sanitized frequently and routinely.

Lifejackets and slide tube and raft touch points will be disinfected after each ride.

In a news release last week, Wet’n’Wild said it is following all recommendations including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also referred to a statement issued by the CDC “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”