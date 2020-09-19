Wet’n’Wild offering free admission for local teachers and staff this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate educators and all they do for Southern Nevada children, Wet’n’Wild is inviting Clark County and Nye County School District teachers and support staff to enjoy some time at the waterpark.

The park is hosting an “Educators Appreciation” this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20. All teachers and staff with a valid employee identification from CCSD and Nye County School District will receive free entry into the park.

Those employees can also bring up to four family members for $14.99 per person.

EVENT TIME:

Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The same weekend, there will be a school supply drive. All guests who bring an unopened school supply will receive entry into the park for only $12.

For more information on the event, click HERE.