Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas announces new business hours to celebrate start of school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students start the new school year, many virtually, Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas wants to keep the summer fun alive with updated business hours.

This week, the park opens Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday Wet’n’Wild will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Through the end of August, children under 10 years of age receive free admission from Monday to Friday.

For the safety of park guests and team members, in accordance with the guidelines from the State of Nevada, all guests are now required to wear masks or face coverings.

Please review the following park authority updates and requirements before planning your visit:

If you are not in the water or enjoying an active attraction, you must have a mask on at all times while in our public space.

Masks, face-coverings ARE required in line at park entry, in cabanas, on lounge chairs, at restaurants, retail or lockers &s; walking around the park.

Masks, face coverings ARE required unless you are actively “engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others” you must have a mask on.

Masks, face coverings ARE required if you are not in the water or in line for a slide, attraction, you must have a mask on.

Masks, face coverings NOT required for children 9 and under.

Masks, face coverings NOT required when enjoying any slides or water attractions.

Masks, face coverings NOT required when in transit to or queueing for these attractions

For your convenience, the park will have masks available for purchase.

Considered Nevada’s best collection of award-winning slides and water attractions, Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas plans to remain open through the end of September.

It is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road. For ticket information, please visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com.