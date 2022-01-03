Wetlands Park Nature Center closed following brush fire

LAS VEGAS (NV) — The Wetlands Park Nature Center will remain closed during the week of Monday, January 3 following a brush fire that occurred at the visitor’s center last week.

Wetlands Park brush fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (KLAS)

Wetlands Park officials say the decision was made out of caution, due to lingering smoke inside public areas following the fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Clark County Fire Department determined that the fire was contained to approximately 9 acres the night of the incident.

We thank the Firefighters for dousing the overnight wildfire in Wetlands Park near the Nature Center! The fire burned about 9 acres, but is contained. The Nature Center is closed today due to poor air quality. Nature Preserve Trails are open except in the area of the burn. pic.twitter.com/KoXrAZMDmf — Wetlands Park (@CCWetlandsPark) December 30, 2021

No structures or homes were damaged by the fire and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

The Wetlands Park Nature Center will be closed this week. This is a cautionary measure due to lingering smoke inside public areas following last week's fire. The Nature Preserve and all Trailheads of Wetlands Park are open dawn to dusk every day, and no trails are impacted. pic.twitter.com/IP2C2v9N2w — Wetlands Park (@CCWetlandsPark) January 3, 2022

Fortunately, the park’s Nature Preserve and trails are not impacted by the closure announcement and will remain open each day from dawn to dusk.