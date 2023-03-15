LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Wet weather across Southern Nevada brought in rain showers and wind to many local neighborhoods.

A resident living near Durango and Warm Springs sent in a video of rain drizzle and wind along the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

Lightning and thunder could also be heard in the southwest along Rainbow and Blue diamond for much of the afternoon.

In Moapa Valley, an 8 News Now viewer sent a video of flooding in her backyard and a neighbor’s yard at Lytle Ranch.

The yard resembled more of a shallow pond than a yard and left them concerned as it was hard to navigate around the excess water.

In Bullhead City, Arizona, the wet weather impacted a swift water rescue.

Jeff Arganda of Bullhead & Laughlin News Live took a video of the rescue.

The video showed a man clinging to a tree waiting to be rescued.

Crews were eventually able to make their way over to him using a crane and ladder truck.

A tornado warning was also reported just south of Needles, California.