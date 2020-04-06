Wet week for Las Vegas, winter storm warning for the mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for the Springs Mountains and Sheep Mountains which could get as much as a foot of snow between Monday evening and Wednesday night



There is also a chance for rain Monday in the Las Vegas Valley Monday. Those chances will increase by the evening and throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be a quarter of an inch Tuesday night and the same amount again on Wednesday. Rain is expected through Thursday.



It will also be cooler with the high temperatures in the 60s until Friday. That’s about 10 degrees below normal.

It will warm up Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s and around 80 for Saturday.