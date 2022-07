LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As heavy rain and wind rolled in across the Las Vegas valley it did not fare well for travelers at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Storm clouds over the Las Vegas valley on July 14, 2022. (KLAS)

Due to weather, some arriving flights were delayed by an average of an hour. Traffic experienced gate hold and taxi delays by one hour as well.

General arrival delays are currently marked at 15 minutes or less as of 5 p.m.

