Wet ‘n’ Wild water park to open June 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas announced it will remain closed until June 21 and is planning to reopen on Monday, June 22.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is following the latest guidelines and recommendations of public health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), World Waterpark Association (WWA) and others.

Please view the latest government safety updates here.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas listed their hygiene standards, cleaning procedures, and health and safety standards ahead of opening as follows:

Recently updated signage in accordance with SNHD guidelines regarding hand-washing and bather cleanliness

On-site first-aid facilities with registered EMT’s with appropriate BBP practices in place

An increased number of hygiene handwashing stations

Conduct additional cleaning of rides and attractions including frequent disinfection of areas often contacted

In addition to the above authority updates, they received clarification from the CDC’s Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch, which states:

“There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs removes or inactivates the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas states they will comply with these strict guidelines.