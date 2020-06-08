Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas to reopen on June 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas announced Monday it will reopen its water park on Monday, June 22 with some new guidelines.

“We’re excited to finally be able to open the park, while doing all we can to ensure the health, safety and enjoyment of our guests and employees,” said Justin LuCore, Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas general manager. “We’ve implemented numerous additional safety measures and are following all public health guidelines, including those outlined in the governor’s reopening plan.”

The park is following additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Temperature checks for all guests and employees upon entry. Employees or guests with temperatures above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the park.

Face masks and gloves will be worn by all applicable employees.

Attendance will be limited to 50% of normal capacity to encourage social distancing.

Social distancing markers will be placed at all applicable areas, including ticketing windows, park entry, ride and restaurant queue lines to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between guests and staff members.

Rides with tubes holding more than one person will be loaded only with guests from the same group or family.

All sunscreen, soap and sanitizer dispensers will be touchless. And touchless sanitizer dispensers will be placed at the beginning and end of each ride, as well as throughout the park in key areas.

The sanitation crew will be assigned designated routes and routines to ensure all frequent contact points are sanitized frequently and routinely.

Lifejackets and slide tube and raft touch points will be disinfected after each ride

In its news release, Wet’n’Wild said it is following all recommendations including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also referred to a statement issued by the CDC “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”



