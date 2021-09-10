Westgate, Resorts World announce employee vaccine mandates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pair of Las Vegas resorts announced new vaccine mandates for employees Friday. The orders cover the Westgate and Resorts World.

Westgate CEO David Seigel told staff in a memo that he survived a difficult battle against COVID-19 in July. He said he believes if he hadn’t been vaccinated he would not be alive today.

Seigel went on to tell his employees that starting Oct. 15, 2021, proof of vaccination will be required for all team members.

Resorts World announced similar, though less-inclusive rules Friday. It says starting Monday, it will require COVID vaccines as a condition of employment for all new hires, both hourly and salary.

Thursday President Biden announced a sweeping new federal vaccine requirement that would force as many as 100 million Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs.