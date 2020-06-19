Westgate reopens with fanfare and new video screens at its sportsbook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Westgate Hotel reopened to a lot of fanfare and fun Thursday. But the hot commodity that seem to capture most of the patron’s attention was the reopening of the Westgate’s sportsbook.

The Westgate says it’s excited about people actually showing up to place some bets at the sportsbook, which also has new massive video screens. Many felt the reopening of the sportsbook almost made things feel normal.

“It’s very exiting to see some of the faces here that we haven’t seen for 3 months or so,” said Jay Kornegay, works for the Westgate. “And on their side as well, they’re excited to be out and get back into the sports world. Even though we have very limited sports right now they’re seem to be very comfortable in betting what’s available.”

