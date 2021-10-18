Westgate, MGM give update on vaccine mandate deadline

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas resort properties implemented a new vaccine policy for workers as other businesses around the valley continue similar efforts.

MGM and Westgate gave their employees a deadline on Friday, Oct. 15. to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Westgate says the policy applies to non-union members.

CEO of the resort, David Seigel is leading the effort after he contracted the virus after being vaccinated.

He says he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the vaccine.

An important decision the company says was needed in order to move forward.

“In the long term and making sure we keep everyone safe but in terms of business not just for Westgate but for all Las Vegas, a big part of what we do is getting these conventions back. We are seeing more and more of those. They are saying that they only want team members that are vaccinated to work with them,” said Gordon Prouty with the Westgate resort.

MGM also tells 8 News Now its mandatory vaccination policy is for salaried employees who don’t work from home and say 90 employees chose not to participate and left the company.

The Westgate did not reveal how many employees rejected the new policy.

Both resorts report about 98% compliance in terms of the Oct. 15 vaccination deadline.