Western Governors University hosts in-person commencement for 1st time since 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than 1,000 students participated in Western Governors University in-person graduation in Las Vegas Saturday.

For the first time in nearly two years new graduates, who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months attended an in-person commencement.

“Since our founding nearly 25 years ago, WGU has served Night Owls: students who work hard and study late, earning their degrees as they continue maintaining commitments to their families and jobs,” said WGU Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Marni Baker Stein. “The pandemic added another layer of complexity, so this milestone represents something truly special–an unprecedented level of dedication, persistence, creativity, and resilience. And for that, we are so proud.”

Since the last virtual commencement ceremony in August, more than 11,000 students have completed their degree programs.

The ceremony featured a keynote address from journalist John Quiñones along with four students who shared their experience at WGU.