Westbound 215 Beltway closed between Jones, Rainbow after crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on westbound lanes of the southern 215 Beltway between Jones Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard temporarily closed the road to traffic on Tuesday night.
Traffic appears to be flowing around the crash at this time.
by: Justin HopkinsPosted: / Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on westbound lanes of the southern 215 Beltway between Jones Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard temporarily closed the road to traffic on Tuesday night.
Traffic appears to be flowing around the crash at this time.