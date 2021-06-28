West valley’s Baby Birds Cafe a brunch oasis, offering beautiful food, views

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is highlighting a local business in the west valley that’s bringing more than coffee to our area: Baby Birds Cafe! The eatery, located near Sahara and Durango, has been open for three years.

We may live in the Las Vegas desert, but when you step into this place, it feels like relaxing in a flourishing backyard.

Since our city is the entertainment capital of the world, the owner wanted to bring something cute, classy and healthy to the table. You can find coffee, smoothies, tea and healthy toast. There are also vegan and gluten-free options.

“When the mother feed the baby bird, it’s gotta’ be a good thing, right, and healthy,” said owner Supakullaya Pannok. “Like you eat something good and make you feel like you can fly like baby bird, but also, I think about nature.”

Aside from the delicious and pretty food items, it is also Instagram friendly, thanks to their flower wall, mountain and lake views.