West valley neighborhood fed up with illegal house parties, ask for more action from authorities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since bars and nightclubs closed over COVID-19 concerns, police have seen a spike in illegal house party complaints.

8 News Now spoke with one woman on Friday, who said her neighborhood has turned into a nightmare in recent weeks.

“They are not house parties,” she said of the gatherings. “They’re nightclubs.”

She asked to remain anonymous, but wanted to share her experience with what she calls out of control house parties and events in her neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue.

“Last week we had a fight at 3:30 in the morning,” she explained. “We had a naked man running down our street the week before.”

She and others in the area said they’ve seen party buses, portable bars, street racing, fights and large gatherings of at least 250 people.

Now, Airbnb told 8 News Now it’s taking action. Company representatives have suspended 20 listings across Southern Nevada over violations of a current ban on large parties and events.

“These large gatherings where people are not following public health mandates,” Airbnb Head of Trust & Safety Communications Ben Breit said. “They are unacceptable.”

Breit told 8 News Now the company will first give hosts a warning and give them a chance to rectify any specific issue, but if it becomes an ongoing problem, it will not hesitate to permanently remove a listing from its platform.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also released a PSA last week, warning property owners, promoters and event organizers of the consequences they could face if they’re caught holding gatherings without a permit.

These could include hefty fines or even jail time in some cases.

However, neighbors near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue said it’s just not enough. They want real action taken before something serious happens in their backyard.

“I think they do a great job most of the time, but I think they are lacking,” the neighbor told 8 News Now of Metro Police, after she said multiple reports of house parties have led to little or no results.

“When is enough enough?” she concluded.

If you’d like to report an illegal house party to Airbnb, CLICK HERE.

Neighbors can also call 311 to report these to police.