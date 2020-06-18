West Nile virus returns to Las Vegas valley, SNHD reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As if Clark County residents need another reason to stay inside, West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in one area of the Las Vegas valley for the first time this year.

Mosquitoes trapped in the 89120 ZIP code — south of Tropicana Boulevard and east of Eastern Avenue — were carrying the disease, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. That area includes Sunset Park.

Mosquitoes can transmit diseases including forms of encephalitis and the Zika virus, too. Last year, 34 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Southern Nevada.

Prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-undecanone. Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors .

“We realize people may be spending more time at home and outdoors in response to the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can still enjoy outdoor activities as long as they take the same precautions against mosquitoes that we urge each year,” said Dr. Leguen.

Report mosquito activity to the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at (702) 759-1633.