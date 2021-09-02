West Nile Virus found in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Health District announced it has discovered mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus in our area.

The insects were captured in the 89014 zip code, near Whitney Ranch in the North Green Valley area.

SNHD reminds everyone to take precautions to slow the spread of mosquitos and West Nile:

Eliminate standing water around your home.

Prevent moquito bites by using repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants.

Report mosquito activity to the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633.

The health district said mosquito activity has been mild in Southern Nevada this season. Last year one case of West Nile was reported in a Clark County resident. However, it’s important to remember that the virus and other mosquito-carried diseases can be fatal.