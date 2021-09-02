West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Henderson, according to SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes trapped in the 89014 ZIP code in Henderson, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). It’s the first time this season that the virus has been detected.
The area in that ZIP code includes Whitney Ranch and parts of Green Valley North.
There was only one case of West Nile virus reported in a Clark County resident last year, and mosquito activity so far this year is described as “mild.” But in 2019, SNHD reported 34 neuroinvasive West Nile cases, including two deaths, and nine non-neuroinvasive cases.
The health district reminds valley residents to “Fight the Bite” this season:
- Eliminate standing water. Tip and toss water that may accumulate in items around the home, including in planters, buckets, tires, and anywhere water may collect. Maintain swimming pools and check yards for areas of sprinkler run-off. Even a small amount of standing water can support mosquito breeding.
- Prevent mosquito bites. Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-undecanone. Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors.
- Report mosquito activity. Call the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at (702) 759-1633 to make a report. To report a green pool, people should contact their local code enforcement agency. More resources and contact information are available on the Health District’s website.