West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Henderson, according to SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes trapped in the 89014 ZIP code in Henderson, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). It’s the first time this season that the virus has been detected.

The area in that ZIP code includes Whitney Ranch and parts of Green Valley North.

There was only one case of West Nile virus reported in a Clark County resident last year, and mosquito activity so far this year is described as “mild.” But in 2019, SNHD reported 34 neuroinvasive West Nile cases, including two deaths, and nine non-neuroinvasive cases.

The health district reminds valley residents to “Fight the Bite” this season: