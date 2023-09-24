LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the west Las Vegas valley left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to Metro police.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Laredo Street and Torrey Pines Drive near Sahara Avenue after a report of a crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck, police said.

The passenger of the sedan was taken to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries was pronounced dead.

The intersection of Laredo Street and Torrey Pines is closed as of 6 p.m. Sunday. No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.