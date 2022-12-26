LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday marked the beginning of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African American culture.

There are events scheduled throughout the Las Vegas valley to celebrate, including Monday night at the West Las Vegas Library.

China Hudson gave 8 News Now a sneak peek of how the theater at the library will transform into a Kwanzaa marketplace during the celebration.

The holiday is based on the African Harvest Festival with each candle representing each day that highlights a specific principle.

“Kwanzaa is about family, community, and culture… It’s a wonderful time of year and we just love putting on festivities here,” Hudson said. “I want the richness of who we are as African American people to be filled in the building for the next week.”

Emmy Award Winner and “Sunshine Storyteller” Ina Buckner-Barnett will be at the event to share her interactive stories and songs.

“Her storytelling will be infectious for the young people tonight, there will be some drumming, some singing, some dancing, it will really be a family cultural event which represents all the principals of Kwanzaa,” Hudson said.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The library will also hold other events celebrating Kwanzaa on Wednesday and Friday. For more information, visit this link.