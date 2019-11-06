West Henderson is the vision of economic growth and business development

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are a lot of big projects in the works across the Valley and many of these are centered in one area which is seeing major growth and its now known as — West Henderson.

The area is in the vicinity of St. Rose Parkway, near the Henderson Executive Airport and the future Raiders new headquarters and practice facility.

Besides the Raiders Headquarters, corporations such as Google, Amazon, Fed Ex and Levi’s want to be at West Henderson.

It wasn’t long ago when the stretch of St. Rose Parkway in the City of Henderson was just desert.

“It’s a wonderful story unfolding and it’s unfolding in real time and quickly,” said Jim Stuart, Partner at Matter Real Estate Group.

According to Stuart, it was a growth many had envisioned and now its becoming a reality.

“We’re developing a 500 thousand square foot business park here in West Henderson,” added Stuart.

The first phase of Matter Park is 300 thousand feet, and it was introduced to the community Tuesday.

“Seeing West henderson meet a vision that the city has had now for decades and go through the crisis and still came back on and have the Raiders make a big commitment, who can’t be thrilled and excited,” he added.

A priority for Henderson Mayor Debra March was making sure lands in the West Henderson area were not just for homes; she wanted the lands to create jobs.

“By having jobs good paying jobs in our community that sets the stage for the future for Southern Nevada,” added Mayor March

“A lot of professionals young professionals with their own businesses a lot of creativ ity out here and its beautiful because job opportunities means more money to the neighborhood,” said Darran Hall who just moved here from San Diego.

Matter Real Estate Vice President says the reason Henderson West is so attractive is its location.

“This side of town always made a lot of sense because it’s closer to California,” said Vice President for Matter Real Estate Group, Tom Vanbetten.

“I knew it was going to happen, we have so much open lands to create and built. so it was just a matter of time,” said Las Vegas local Christina Vargas.