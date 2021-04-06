West Hall preview part of LVCVA’s Thursday event for Global Meetings Industry Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will get its first look inside the new $989 million West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center in a Thursday event for Global Meetings Industry Day.

The new facility publicly opens its doors for World of Concrete in early June.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will bring together five panelists to discuss the state of the meeting and conventions industry.

Convention business has been one of the biggest missing pieces as the Las Vegas economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with international tourism and air tourism.

In a news release announcing the event, the LVCVA said, “Las Vegas has been the number one trade show destination in North America for 26 consecutive years according to the Trade Show News Network (TSNN.) With 14 million square feet of meeting space throughout the destination, the meetings and convention industry represents $11.4 billion in economic impact to the area.”

Panelists for the Global Meetings Industry Day event will be: