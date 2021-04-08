West Hall adds 1.4M square feet to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is one step closer to welcoming back conventions.

Today, convention industry leaders celebrated Global Meetings Industry Day in the new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 1.4 million square foot expansion has been in the works for years, and the brand new West Hall now makes the Las Vegas Convention Center the second biggest in the county, only behind Chicago’s center.

A time lapse video provided by the LVCVA shows construction of the West Hall.

(Courtesy, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

The West Hall brings the total square footage to 3.2 million.

In the atrium, there’s a 10,000 square foot monitor that is hard to miss — even from the street through the massive windows.

There is 600,000 square feet of exhibition space, as well as a terrace on the third floor that can accommodate parties and events with 2,000 people.

To mark Global Meetings Industry Day, a panel of industry leaders shared their vision for the future.

“We obviously have not had meetings and conventions for the last year and that has had a devastating effect on our citizens, our employees, our state as a whole,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO. “So we are excited to have this industry start to come back.”

A room tax increase approved in 2016 funded the expansion.

Outside is the highly anticipated underground tunnel build by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. It will transport convention attendees from one side of the campus to the other so people can avoid the mile walk.

The first convention to take place in the West Hall will be the World of Concrete, scheduled in June.

After that show in early June, 30 more conventions are booked so far through the end of the year.

Convention officials say people are eager to bring their shows back and demand is strong.