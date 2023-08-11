LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On the 9th Island known as Las Vegas, businesses owned by Hawaiian natives are attempting to collect and send resources to Maui amidst the Aloha State’s deadliest fire on record.

For one, customers typically head to Henderson’s HI-Coffee Café for their 100% Kona coffee.

In the past day, they’ve instead entered the front doors with piles of diapers, pet food, toiletries, and other necessities that co-owner Troy Sakaguchi said will be delivered via cargo shipment Monday.

The list of resources Hi-Coffee Café is collecting to send to Maui. (KLAS)

Sakaguchi said he’s coordinated with another business with an established Hawaiian Airlines cargo account to expedite the shipment when creating a new account could take upwards of a week.

“Within minutes, we got a response on social media,” Sakaguchi said amidst piles of donations inside his shop Friday morning, discussing how he got the word out about their efforts. “Until they tell us enough is enough, we’re just going to keep collecting them. That’s the least we can do.”

The fire, though thousands of miles away, hits extremely close to home: Sakaguchi was raised on the Hawaiian islands and still has family there.

“It just hits us because we’re like family here. Everybody’s family to us,” Sakaguchi said.

On the other side of Henderson, a dance studio is taking a more artistic approach to the matter, while attempting to console the islanders hurting in Nevada.

Valerie Apo leads painting classes at Las Vegas Hula, one of the largest Polynesian dance studios in Nevada, every Friday night.

Her Husband, Healani Apo, was raised on Maui and says he’s had minimal communication with their family still there since the fires ignited.

“Phone lines have been out a lot. Resources aren’t there,” Valerie said while holding back tears inside the dance studio Friday afternoon.

“They told us that there were only two houses left in that whole complex,” Healani added, speaking about his cousins who nearly escaped the fire. “I don’t know if they have running water.”

Now, they’re taking original paintings that depict Hawaiian environments and converting them into prints for sale.

The original painting that Valeria Apo says will be converted into prints and be sold to help bolster the Maui Strong Fund, which is currently being used to support wildfire-impacted communities. (KLAS)

With a $10,000 goal and the fourth Friday of each month now a fundraiser night, the Apos says all proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which is currently being used to support wildfire-impacted communities.

In the meantime, the Apos and Las Vegas Hula are offering their shoulders to lean on in a time when support is needed on both the island and stateside.

“We’re having a painting (where) we can kind of just talk to each other, and maybe soothe each other’s souls and do some healing emotionally,” Valerie said.

“I wish I could be back there, just to do something. Anything,” Healani said, looking down at his lap. “We want these people to know that we’re still connected. We’ll still do whatever we can to help.”

Pet food and crates have become a recent need, Sakaguchi says. HI-Coffee Café is accepting donations on a walk-in basis, with the first of multiple shipments going out on Monday.

Available Apo and Las Vegas Hula prints for sale can be found on Las Vegas Hula’s website.

The County of Maui has additionally posted this survey online to help coordinate service efforts with those interested in donating via other methods.