LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maybe it’s a way to beat the summer heat: Hunker down in your favorite chair and lose yourself in a video game. Who knows.

But a study by an online site says that Nevada ranks No. 1 in the nation when it comes to states most obsessed with video games.

Analysis by I’m-A-Puzzle.com says Nevadans have an average of 7,658 searches each month of gaming-related terms per 100,000 population, ahead of Georgia and New York.

The study looked at more than 1,000 search terms related to video games and gaming in each state to determine which has had the most interest in the topic in the past 12 months. The results for each search term were then summed by state, divided by the state population and multiplied by 100,000, giving search interest per 100,000 population.

Among the most searched terms by Nevadans are “ps5” with 28,858 monthly searches, “steam” with 25,150 and “Nintendo switch” with 22,991 average searches.

No. 2 Georgia registered 7,636 average monthly searches per 100K population. No. 3 New York averages 7,596 searches.

In both states, searches for “ps5”, “Nintendo Switch” and “steam” are the most popular as well, for a total of 476,750 average monthly searches for these three terms alone in New York and 242,000 in Georgia.

Nevada neighbor Utah came in fourth and Texas fifth.

Hawaii, Montana and Vermont finished as the states least interested in gaming.