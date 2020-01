LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Jonas Brothers scored a Las Vegas residency. The sibling trio made the announcement Friday morning.

“Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS,” the group posted on their Twitter account.

The gig kicks off at Park MGM on April 1 and tickets go on sale next Wednesday. Ticket prices start at $69. They will have nine performances through April 18.

The group is up for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” at the Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.