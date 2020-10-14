‘We’re going week-to-week’ Sheriff Lombardo says about Year’s Eve plans for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every New Year’s Eve, thousands of people flock to Las Vegas to ring in the new year but it will likely be different this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said there is still a lot of uncertainty over what this year’s celebration will look like.

He said a fireworks show is planned but whether the Las Vegas Strip will be closed to traffic so pedestrians can take to the street remains to be seen, as well as whether there will be live entertainment.

“We’re going week to week, it’s unfortunate, but in the days of COVID and the unknowns associated with COVID, we still don’t know what that’s going to look like.”