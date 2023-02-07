LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday.

New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo sits down with 8 News Now’s John Langler in Feb. 2023 in Carson City, NV. (KLAS)

It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City.

“In order to get anything done, we’re going to have to compromise. That’s to the benefit of the people, right?” Lombardo expressed.

At the top of his packed agenda and almost everyone else’s, is education.

“You keep throwing good money to bad programs and you’re wasting everyone’s time,” he stated.

On Monday, he signed an executive order to go over audits for all public schools.

“Well, I hope they’re doing what the audit says. But more importantly, make sure money is being spent appropriately,” Lombardo added.

While the state wants to look at the books, Gov. Lombardo also proposes putting more money into education an extra $2 billion.

The key to the agenda would be school choice by giving students the option to take their K-12 money elsewhere.

It is an option Democrats have fought for years.

“Open zoning, open zip codes, whatever you want to call it. We’re taking little small bites at that,” Lombardo said.

Another area of potential friction is the public option.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro has led the effort to give all Nevadans access to public healthcare.

It’s a topic Governor Lombardo is willing to discuss he said.

“I’m willing to talk about it, maybe there has to be some language changed,” he added. “Some compromise. In the form and fashion, it’s currently in, I cannot support it.”

They’re some of the early battle lines in a legislative session that starts with an atmosphere of working together and Gov. Lombardo said that can happen.

“The extreme on the left or right is a benefit to a small minority and I’m concerned for a benefit for the majority,” he added.