‘We’re all on edge, we’re all scared,’ homeowner speaks out after recent burglaries hit neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A string of burglaries in a local neighborhood near Ann Road and Simmons Street are concerning residents in North Las Vegas.

Homeowner Grace Martinez contacted 8 News Now after her home was burglarized.

Martinez says three people stole jewelry, electronics, and weapons from her home.

“We’re all on edge. We’re all scared and nervous of what’s next,” said Martinez. “It’s horrible, you feel violated, you feel scared especially with us having children.”

Ring video shows a young woman walking up to the door, knocking and looking around.

Martinez says she walks away and a few minutes later you can hear glass breaking.

“They shattered the back door, they came in the home, they ransacked the place,” she added.

North Las Vegas Police say they’re now investigation other reported burglaries in that area.

Local business “A Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror” also fielded several calls for help.

“Probably about 7 or 8 phone calls. Usually, first thing in the morning somebody needs somebody today because their house was burglarized the day before,” Erin Kmetz the office manager at the business said.

Homeowners can apply a tough security film to their glass, or install security screens that have aluminum frames and stainless steel mesh.

“This is kind of like a permanent solution for the homeowners,” said Dado Radonjic the president of the business.

Martinez says she plans to install even more cameras and hopes police will do more patrols in the area.

“This is very serious. They came into our home today, it could be your home tomorrow,” she added.

North Las Vegas Police are asking anyone with information on the crimes to contact them.

If you are in need of help, the community engagement office does offer free, on-site security surveys to identify ways to make your home more secure.