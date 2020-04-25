Wendy’s extends free nugget offer through weekend with Postmates delivery

This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy’s sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. Fast-food chain Wendys Co. is changing the way it treats chickens and pigs used in its food in an effort to be more humane. The companys animal welfare council said Friday, March 23, 2012, that one of its chicken suppliers, O.K. Foods Inc. of Ft. Smith, Ark., has started using a low-atmospheric pressure system that renders the chickens unconscious before the birds are handled by plant workers. The process, known as LAPS, is criticized by some animal welfare groups but replaces the industry standard practice of stunning chickens with electricity. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First it was free nuggets on Friday. Now, it is more nuggets to those you love!

Wendy’s is among the latest fast-food chain to offer free food during the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced earlier this week that they would give away free 4-piece nuggets at their locations on Friday, April 24.

Wendy’s is now extending the offer they are calling “GroupNug” through Sunday. The weekend freebie is a little different as it involves delivery instead of drive-thru.

From Saturday to Sunday, April 25-26, customers can send some nuggets to a friend or loved one using Postmates.

We gave you a GroupNug, now send some to a friend. Use Postmates code: NUGHUG and send a loved one free 10pc. nugs with free delivery fee by ordering Wendy’s through Postmates! This weekend only. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 25, 2020

Just be sure to use the code “NUGHUG” when ordering from the app and a friend can get an order of 10-piece chicken nuggets for free.