Wendy’s extends free nugget offer through weekend with Postmates delivery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First it was free nuggets on Friday. Now, it is more nuggets to those you love!
Wendy’s is among the latest fast-food chain to offer free food during the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced earlier this week that they would give away free 4-piece nuggets at their locations on Friday, April 24.
Wendy’s is now extending the offer they are calling “GroupNug” through Sunday. The weekend freebie is a little different as it involves delivery instead of drive-thru.
From Saturday to Sunday, April 25-26, customers can send some nuggets to a friend or loved one using Postmates.
Just be sure to use the code “NUGHUG” when ordering from the app and a friend can get an order of 10-piece chicken nuggets for free.