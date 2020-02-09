Wendy’s to release new breakfast menu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wendy’s is joining the trend as they will be rolling out a breakfast menu in March.
According to the fast food chain, the menu will include a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino for coffee lovers.
Wendy’s announced the new menu on their Twitter on Feb. 4.
“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kurt Kane, president, U.S. and chief commercial officer of Wendy’s.
The chain seems to be starting another fast food battle on Twitter with their recent tweet asking competitor, McDonald’s, to roast them.