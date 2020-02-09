Wendy’s to release new breakfast menu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wendy’s is joining the trend as they will be rolling out a breakfast menu in March.

According to the fast food chain, the menu will include a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino for coffee lovers.

Wendy’s announced the new menu on their Twitter on Feb. 4.

#WendysBreakfast is coming on 3/2. This is former McDonald’s Chef @Mike_Haracz. He’s about to learn why we’re stacking bacon six strips high on the Breakfast Baconator. What’s good, Mike? pic.twitter.com/pcxbW4BHMS — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020

“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kurt Kane, president, U.S. and chief commercial officer of Wendy’s.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

The chain seems to be starting another fast food battle on Twitter with their recent tweet asking competitor, McDonald’s, to roast them.