Wells Fargo warns customers about scam calls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wells Fargo is warning people about scam calls after receiving reports from customers.

Customers say they are receiving calls from a company number, (1-800-247-9215), of someone posing as a Wells Fargo employee.

The caller is offering to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate, but Wells Fargo says this is the scammers way to steal personal information.

“This appears to be a spoofing technique that causes a caller ID to display contact information that is familiar to the customer,” Wells Fargo said in a news release.

If customers receive a call asking for sensitive or personal information, the bank asks that you hang up.

