Well-known Italian restaurant Rao’s closes its door next month

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)— Rao’s, a well-known Italian restaurant inside Caesar Palace is closing its door next month.

Rao’s made an announcement on its Facebook page that they will serve its final meal on Sunday, Nov. 28 following a 15 year run at the resort.

Rao’s Co-Owners, Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci say a future Las Vegas restaurant could be in the works. “While our future in Las Vegas is not yet decided, we are very excited about the possibilities of what lies ahead.”

Known for its family-style family-style Italian cuisine such as lemon chicken and seafood salad, Rao’s at Caesars Palace is located near the resort’s pool.

“It’s a rare feat for a restaurant to be open on the Las Vegas Strip for 15 years,” said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. “We will always be grateful to Frank Pellegrino Sr., Frank Pellegrino Jr., and Ron Straci for their partnership in bringing their legendary brand to our guests.”

The original restaurant, which opened in 1896, is one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in New York City.